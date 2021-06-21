Sign up
Photo 507
Man's Best Friend
I saw this nodding dog on someone's front wall this morning. It didn't look very wild to fit with June's theme but the weather was very wild, pouring with rain and very windy!
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
21st June 2021 10:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
rain
,
30dayswild2021
Lesley
ace
Oh that’s lovely. I want one.
June 21st, 2021
katy
ace
LOL! What a cute garden sculpture
June 21st, 2021
moni kozi
So cute!
June 21st, 2021
