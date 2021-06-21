Previous
Next
Man's Best Friend by serendypyty
Photo 507

Man's Best Friend

I saw this nodding dog on someone's front wall this morning. It didn't look very wild to fit with June's theme but the weather was very wild, pouring with rain and very windy!
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Oh that’s lovely. I want one.
June 21st, 2021  
katy ace
LOL! What a cute garden sculpture
June 21st, 2021  
moni kozi
So cute!
June 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise