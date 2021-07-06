Sign up
Photo 522
Room Without a View
My bedroom in my new home had a papered wall that showed the New York skyline through a window. It's not really what I want to wake up to and so I've begun ripping it down. It was a novelty feature but had to go. 😀
6th July 2021
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Camera
SM-G986B
6th July 2021 11:57am
Tags
new york
,
wallpaper
