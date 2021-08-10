Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 557
Forks
Playing around with forks before startting a hectic afternoon.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
2
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
578
photos
68
followers
56
following
550
551
552
553
554
555
556
557
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
10th August 2021 1:12pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
forks
,
abstractaug21
Lesley
ace
Oh lovely. It took me a while.
August 10th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
I love it! Fav!
August 10th, 2021
