Greeeen Polystyreeeene by serendypyty
Photo 775

Greeeen Polystyreeeene

Playing with green polystyrene packing fillers and my lens ball this morning.
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
JackieR ace
Brilliant!! So creative
March 17th, 2022  
