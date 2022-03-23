Previous
Yellow Abstract by serendypyty
Yellow Abstract

Looking through the bottom of an upturned crystal cut glass.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
moni kozi ace
This is so cool
March 23rd, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Very cool! I thought it was a lemon!
March 23rd, 2022  
Maggiej
I like it. Very artistic.
March 23rd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Like a freshly squeezed lemon 🥰
March 23rd, 2022  
