Photo 781
Yellow Abstract
Looking through the bottom of an upturned crystal cut glass.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
4
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
807
photos
73
followers
48
following
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G986B
Taken
23rd March 2022 11:19am
Tags
yellow
,
glass
,
rainbow
,
rainbow2022
moni kozi
ace
This is so cool
March 23rd, 2022
Ingrid
ace
Very cool! I thought it was a lemon!
March 23rd, 2022
Maggiej
I like it. Very artistic.
March 23rd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Like a freshly squeezed lemon 🥰
March 23rd, 2022
