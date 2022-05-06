Previous
6. Aperture by serendypyty
Photo 825

6. Aperture

A different view of the garden on this fabulously sunny day. I hope the weather stays like this for a while.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Hoopydoo
Oh what a stunning photo…you must give me some lessons!
May 6th, 2022  
