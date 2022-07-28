Previous
28. Water by serendypyty
28. Water

Do the pigeons want a dip in the water or to fly off in the other direction? Neither, they can't decide - they're all just sitting on the fence! 😀
Cazzi

ace
Casablanca ace
😂😂😂
July 28th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
I love the photo and your script!
July 28th, 2022  
