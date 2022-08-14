Sign up
Photo 925
Magnified
An abstract of Detective Gadget from last night's Murder Mystery. Hilarious evening with family, friends, fab food and completely randomly me as the murderer!!
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
956
photos
74
followers
49
following
Views
8
1
365
13th August 2022 6:52pm
magnify
,
abstractaug2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Clever capture. What fun being the murderer. Will treat you with caution next time that we have a meet up!!
August 14th, 2022
