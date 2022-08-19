Previous
Silhouette by serendypyty
Photo 930

Silhouette

My son went this to me and I had to include it in my calendar. He had run some washing up water and when he looked he had this silhouette of a young lady's profile in the bowl.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Dixie Goode ace
This is fun. I love things that look like other things.
August 19th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
That silhouette reminds me of the art of silhouette cutting out of paper. Well spotted Cazzi!
August 19th, 2022  
