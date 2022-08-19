Sign up
Photo 930
Silhouette
My son went this to me and I had to include it in my calendar. He had run some washing up water and when he looked he had this silhouette of a young lady's profile in the bowl.
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Dixie Goode
ace
This is fun. I love things that look like other things.
August 19th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
That silhouette reminds me of the art of silhouette cutting out of paper. Well spotted Cazzi!
August 19th, 2022
