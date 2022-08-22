Sign up
Dandelion
Green weeds and parched grass.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Cazzi
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
abstractaug2022
JackieR
Why are they green but grass is yellow?! Fab zoom burst
August 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
