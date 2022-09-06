Previous
Shadow by serendypyty
Photo 948

Shadow

It's been a dull day up until an hour or so ago and I was a bit disappointed that I wouldn't find any shadows as I do like to go through the word list in order. So as soon as a glimmer of sunshine appeared I grabbed the first "interesting" thing to hand which was the cheese grater (I'd been emptying the dishwasher) and rushed outside to make some pretty shadowy patterns. However, Tizer got in on the act, the phone rang, then I got distracted and the sun went back in - so, Tizer and the cheese grater it is!
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Susan Wakely ace
Good for Tizer getting in on the act.
September 6th, 2022  
