Photo 951
Trees
These are in a neighbours garden - very smart and alternating colours. The trees in my garden are nowhere near as manicured as this.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
983
photos
73
followers
49
following
6
1
365
SM-G986B
9th September 2022 11:41am
trees
,
sep22words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great use of SC. Interesting colour coordinated conifers.
September 9th, 2022
