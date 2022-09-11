Previous
Sombre by serendypyty
Sombre

I've got the coverage on the tv today playing in the background and not really thinking about taking photos, so I've just chosen a sombre image that suits today's mood.
11th September 2022

Susan Wakely
A capture to reflect on the past and the future.
September 11th, 2022  
Maxine Lathbury
Fitting
September 11th, 2022  
