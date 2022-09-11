Sign up
Photo 953
Sombre
I've got the coverage on the tv today playing in the background and not really thinking about taking photos, so I've just chosen a sombre image that suits today's mood.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
946
947
948
949
950
951
952
953
Tags
garden
,
mood
,
sombre
Susan Wakely
ace
A capture to reflect on the past and the future.
September 11th, 2022
Maxine Lathbury
Fitting
September 11th, 2022
