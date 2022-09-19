Sign up
Photo 961
Fallen Flower
I found a single Datura flower on the lawn - quite poignant for a sombre day ahead with the Queen's funeral.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
photos
followers
following
Tags
shadow
,
garden
,
datura
,
sep22words
Kathy A
ace
Perfect for what's ahead
September 19th, 2022
