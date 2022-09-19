Previous
Fallen Flower by serendypyty
Photo 961

Fallen Flower

I found a single Datura flower on the lawn - quite poignant for a sombre day ahead with the Queen's funeral.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy A ace
Perfect for what's ahead
September 19th, 2022  
