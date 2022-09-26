Previous
Japonica by serendypyty
Japonica

The japonica in the garden is looking resplendent with its red toppers. The editing reflects the changing seasons with autumn definitely making an appearance.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Pam ace
I love this!
September 26th, 2022  
