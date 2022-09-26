Sign up
Photo 968
Japonica
The japonica in the garden is looking resplendent with its red toppers. The editing reflects the changing seasons with autumn definitely making an appearance.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1000
photos
73
followers
49
following
265% complete
View this month »
961
962
963
964
965
966
967
968
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
26th September 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
,
garden
,
japonica
Pam
ace
I love this!
September 26th, 2022
