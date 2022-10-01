Sign up
Photo 973
Make-Up Pallette
Earthy coloured eye shadows, not so much the brush!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1005
photos
74
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
1st October 2022 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
earthy
,
eye shadow
,
oct22words
George
clever picture... well done for the concept
October 1st, 2022
