Previous
Next
Photo 982
Window Sill
The window sill in my kitchen is a perfect place for plants and new cuttings that I'm hoping will root.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
4
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1014
photos
75
followers
50
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
11th October 2022 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
plants
,
oct22words
Susan Wakely
ace
All looking very happy and healthy.
October 11th, 2022
Hoopydoo
A good place for them…. You are ahead of me!
October 11th, 2022
Annie D
ace
good luck:)
October 11th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely shot - I do same in my kitchen. I call it my repair window as I put any of my orchids that are struggling there.
October 11th, 2022
