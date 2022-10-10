Previous
The window sill in my kitchen is a perfect place for plants and new cuttings that I'm hoping will root.
Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
All looking very happy and healthy.
October 11th, 2022  
Hoopydoo
A good place for them…. You are ahead of me!
October 11th, 2022  
Annie D ace
good luck:)
October 11th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely shot - I do same in my kitchen. I call it my repair window as I put any of my orchids that are struggling there.
October 11th, 2022  
