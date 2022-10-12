Sign up
Photo 984
Beach Boardwalk
One from a holiday quite a few years ago in Menorca of the wooden path leading over the sand dunes down to the beach and sea.
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
beach
,
oct22words
