Photo 990
A Long Way Down
I spotted these two workmen in a cherry picker, I hope they're following all their health and safety rules - wouldn't want them to fall!
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
fall
,
oct22words
JackieR
ace
Just imagine the paperwork to fill in if there's an accidental fall!!
October 18th, 2022
summerfield
ace
no helmet and no secondary harness?
October 18th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted.
October 18th, 2022
