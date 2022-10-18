Previous
Next
A Long Way Down by serendypyty
Photo 990

A Long Way Down

I spotted these two workmen in a cherry picker, I hope they're following all their health and safety rules - wouldn't want them to fall!
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Just imagine the paperwork to fill in if there's an accidental fall!!
October 18th, 2022  
summerfield ace
no helmet and no secondary harness?
October 18th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted.
October 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise