Photo 992
It's Raining, It's Pouring....
... the old man is snoring....
We had a torrential downpour this morning, thunder, lightning, the lot! The garden welcomed the rain and I tried to snap shots of it through a slightly opened window as I wasn't going outdoors in this.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
2
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1024
photos
75
followers
50
following
271% complete
View this month »
985
986
987
988
989
990
991
992
Tags
outdoors
,
rain
,
oct22words
Lesley
ace
Wow, it really is there. Great capture of the heavy drops. Just grey and mizzly here.
October 20th, 2022
Evgenia
What a beautiful garden! And l can see that it is very heavy rain
October 20th, 2022
