It's Raining, It's Pouring.... by serendypyty
Photo 992

It's Raining, It's Pouring....

... the old man is snoring....
We had a torrential downpour this morning, thunder, lightning, the lot! The garden welcomed the rain and I tried to snap shots of it through a slightly opened window as I wasn't going outdoors in this.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

ace
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Wow, it really is there. Great capture of the heavy drops. Just grey and mizzly here.
October 20th, 2022  
Evgenia
What a beautiful garden! And l can see that it is very heavy rain
October 20th, 2022  
