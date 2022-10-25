Previous
Clouds by serendypyty
Clouds

It's mainly been a day of dull flat grey skies so when the sun broke through I quickly snapped a pic. With lots of editing the nondescript clouds became almost interesting 😄
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kaylynn ace
I think clouds are always interesting - love the sun beam shooting through
October 25th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely edit to bring the clouds out.
October 25th, 2022  
