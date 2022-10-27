Previous
Next
Hare by serendypyty
Photo 999

Hare

I spotted this lovely hare decorated with mirrored mosaics in Southampton during the summer. I would've liked to have brought him home for my garden!
27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
273% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise