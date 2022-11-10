Sign up
Photo 1011
Oast Houses
I love these two old oast houses that are round the corner from where I live and I always have to stop and admire them when out and about.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
1
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1043
photos
75
followers
49
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
10th November 2022 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oast houses
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking buildings. Have they been converted?
November 10th, 2022
