Photo 1028
Calm and Relaxed
Such a different day to yesterday. The carpet has been fitted and we can move back into our bedroom. It's been a slog but worth it in the end 😀
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
4
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1060
photos
74
followers
49
following
281% complete
1021
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
14th December 2022 5:39pm
Privacy
Public
carpet
Susan Wakely
ace
Time to relax.
December 14th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Satisfying vacuuming stripes!! Sleep well tonight
December 14th, 2022
katy
ace
It looks really nice and I like the wallpaper you have chosen
December 14th, 2022
Heather
ace
Well done! (And a great job with the wall papering!)
December 14th, 2022
