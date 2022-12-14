Previous
Calm and Relaxed by serendypyty
Photo 1028

Calm and Relaxed

Such a different day to yesterday. The carpet has been fitted and we can move back into our bedroom. It's been a slog but worth it in the end 😀
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Susan Wakely ace
Time to relax.
December 14th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Satisfying vacuuming stripes!! Sleep well tonight
December 14th, 2022  
katy ace
It looks really nice and I like the wallpaper you have chosen
December 14th, 2022  
Heather ace
Well done! (And a great job with the wall papering!)
December 14th, 2022  
