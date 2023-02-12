12. Thingamajig

Just realised I missed the 12th on my calendar. All these kitchen bits are called thingamajigs, thingys, watsits or doo- dahs. I use them all but no idea what they're called. Clockwise from middle top: for mixing flour and butter together when I make scones, red silicone finger protectors for lifting hot things. I only bought them the other day and already used them a few times - fab! Next is my cabbage shredder for making coleslaw, an onion holder to cut circles, a jar key for popping the air out of new jars so the lids come off easily, and a thing for lifting my silicone egg poachers out of the got water. How did I cope before I had all these? 😂