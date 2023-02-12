Previous
12. Thingamajig by serendypyty
Photo 1083

12. Thingamajig

Just realised I missed the 12th on my calendar. All these kitchen bits are called thingamajigs, thingys, watsits or doo- dahs. I use them all but no idea what they're called. Clockwise from middle top: for mixing flour and butter together when I make scones, red silicone finger protectors for lifting hot things. I only bought them the other day and already used them a few times - fab! Next is my cabbage shredder for making coleslaw, an onion holder to cut circles, a jar key for popping the air out of new jars so the lids come off easily, and a thing for lifting my silicone egg poachers out of the got water. How did I cope before I had all these? 😂
12th February 2023 12th Feb 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
katy ace
Very colorful photo of your nice array of thingamajigs!
February 28th, 2023  
