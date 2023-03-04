Previous
Christmas Rose by serendypyty
Photo 1103

Christmas Rose

I have quite a lot of pink hellebores in my garden but just one small clump of these lovely deep purple ones. They're a bit hidden away so maybe I should think about relocating them.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Super duper close up
March 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely colour.
March 4th, 2023  
JackieR ace
oooh that is beautifully vibrant
March 4th, 2023  
