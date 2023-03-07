Sign up
Photo 1106
Happy Cat
While folding up some laundry I saw this happy orange cat face that I embroidered onto a towel some years ago, I'm quite impressed it hasn't unravelled yet!
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1140
photos
78
followers
50
following
Tags
cat
,
orange
,
rainbow2023
Dixie Goode
ace
I love seeing people's needlework
March 7th, 2023
