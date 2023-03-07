Previous
Next
Happy Cat by serendypyty
Photo 1106

Happy Cat

While folding up some laundry I saw this happy orange cat face that I embroidered onto a towel some years ago, I'm quite impressed it hasn't unravelled yet!
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I love seeing people’s needlework
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise