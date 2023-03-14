Previous
Orange Oranges by serendypyty
Photo 1113

Orange Oranges

More fruit from the fruit bowl. I wonder what's in store for yellow wednesday.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy ace
All that sunshine and Vitamin C. I like this full frame of fruit.
March 14th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Great orange image
March 14th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I keep seeing oranges and regret not having any in my fruit bowl.
March 14th, 2023  
