Pink Viburnum by serendypyty
Pink Viburnum

The garden has come up trumps today offering a splash of pink from the Viburnum tree flowers.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Cazzi

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Oh this is lovely. I can’t remember when you moved. Is this your first spring in this garden?
March 19th, 2023  
Cazzi ace
@wakelys We moved in May 2021 so seen a couple of Springs so far...still feel like we're settling in though lol!
March 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@serendypyty oh my goodness, where does the time go.
March 19th, 2023  
