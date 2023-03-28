Previous
Next
Crazy Bones by serendypyty
Photo 1127

Crazy Bones

My son collected these Crazy Bones figures years ago, there's hundreds of them but just a few select alien-looking orange ones for today's picture.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute little creatures. You could leave the odd one or two when you go to visit him but don’t tell him.
March 28th, 2023  
Cazzi ace
@wakelys Such a good idea haha!
March 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise