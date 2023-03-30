Previous
Happy Avocado by serendypyty
Photo 1129

Happy Avocado

I don't like avocados at all but they do make cute toys. I'm sure there's many more avocado puns out there...!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

JackieR ace
I'm sure Sue will ava-go at a witty response for you
March 30th, 2023  
