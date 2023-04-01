Previous
Next
Number One by serendypyty
Photo 1131

Number One

I'm going to try the one subject 30 shots this month with a slight difference as my subject is numbers - 1 to 30. I might have bitten off more than I can chew but I'll see how far I get.

Going through hubby's 80s collection of CDs I came across this Beatles album to kick start the month off.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh what a fun subject!! Great start
April 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise