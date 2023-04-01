Sign up
Photo 1131
Number One
I'm going to try the one subject 30 shots this month with a slight difference as my subject is numbers - 1 to 30. I might have bitten off more than I can chew but I'll see how far I get.
Going through hubby's 80s collection of CDs I came across this Beatles album to kick start the month off.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
1
,
cd
,
30-shots2023
JackieR
ace
Oh what a fun subject!! Great start
April 1st, 2023
