Three by serendypyty
Photo 1133

Three

From the side of a box of zip lock bags. A lot of these are going to be quite mundane lol!
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Are you doing 1 - 30? Nice bright image
April 3rd, 2023  
Cazzi ace
@casablanca yes 1-30. It's going to be more difficult than I thought so I'll see how far I get but I'm on a mission haha!
April 3rd, 2023  
