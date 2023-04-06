Sign up
Photo 1136
SIX
It's a shame I don't know any 6 year olds or I might have bought this, I dipped in and it was quite entertaining.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
29th March 2023 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
6
,
30-shots2023
Kathy A
ace
My granddaughter is 6 and she has this book which has been passed down from her brothers
April 6th, 2023
katy
ace
It looks like a delightful series. Good on you for finding not one but three sixes.
April 6th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Oh very well found!! Do they have older ages you can have in reserve??!!!
April 6th, 2023
