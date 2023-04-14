Sign up
Photo 1144
FOURTEEN
A little bit of the tv control and a little bit of the blinds behind it. 14 proved a bit tricky to find as are some of the other higher numbers - I'm on the constant look out...
14th April 2023
14th Apr 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
14
,
30-shots2023
katy
ace
I applaud your creativity and your industriousness. You are doing a magnificent job and your monthly calendar is looking fabulous.
April 14th, 2023
