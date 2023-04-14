Previous
Next
FOURTEEN by serendypyty
Photo 1144

FOURTEEN

A little bit of the tv control and a little bit of the blinds behind it. 14 proved a bit tricky to find as are some of the other higher numbers - I'm on the constant look out...
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
313% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I applaud your creativity and your industriousness. You are doing a magnificent job and your monthly calendar is looking fabulous.
April 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise