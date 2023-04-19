Sign up
Photo 1149
NINETEEN
Just a tape measure for number 19.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
2
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1184
photos
77
followers
49
following
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6 Pro
Taken
19th April 2023 10:36am
19
,
30-shots2023
Kathy A
ace
Great shot and great find!
April 19th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV Such a clever, creative response. I like the simplicity of it, the low, POV, and the shallow DOF
April 19th, 2023
