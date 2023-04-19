Previous
NINETEEN by serendypyty
Photo 1149

NINETEEN

Just a tape measure for number 19.
19th April 2023 19th Apr 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy A ace
Great shot and great find!
April 19th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV Such a clever, creative response. I like the simplicity of it, the low, POV, and the shallow DOF
April 19th, 2023  
