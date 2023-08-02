Previous
Yellow Swirl by serendypyty
Yellow Swirl

This started off as a flower and now looks like it's spinning in the washing machine!
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely swirl effect.
August 2nd, 2023  
