Colourful Carpark by serendypyty
Colourful Carpark

I had a quick trip to the shopping center today and all the usual grassy areas were full of blooms. For a carpark it looked particularly beautiful!
18th August 2023 18th Aug 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Lesley ace
It looks amazing
August 18th, 2023  
JackieR ace
So many beautiful flowers filling your frame. Fabulous
August 18th, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful!
August 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful
August 18th, 2023  
