Previous
Photo 1245
Colourful Carpark
I had a quick trip to the shopping center today and all the usual grassy areas were full of blooms. For a carpark it looked particularly beautiful!
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
4
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1286
photos
76
followers
47
following
341% complete
1245
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
18th August 2023 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
carpark
Lesley
ace
It looks amazing
August 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
So many beautiful flowers filling your frame. Fabulous
August 18th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful!
August 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Beautiful
August 18th, 2023
