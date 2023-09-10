Previous
Shadows by serendypyty
Photo 1258

Shadows

Playing with shadows late yesterday evening in the garden - this one looks like it's holding up the washing line prop.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
South East of England, UK
Casablanca ace
Lol, that is fun!
September 10th, 2023  
katy ace
Lol! Fantastic placement and composition, Carole
September 10th, 2023  
JackieR ace
That is such a clever forced perspective
September 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lol such a fun image
September 10th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Clever shadow.
September 10th, 2023  
