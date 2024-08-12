Previous
Kite by sewfree
20 / 365

Kite

Just received a new kite. Can't wait to fly it at the beach. I captured my shadow in the photo. Used special effects for the color tones.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Marj

@sewfree
Photo Details

