Bigfoot enjoys a coffee by sewfree
29 / 365

Bigfoot enjoys a coffee

Out and around today. While waiting in the line of the coffee drive-thru, I spotted a picture on the window. Snapped a photo on my camera. Cropped, resized and used special effects to produce this picture.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Marj

@sewfree
7% complete

Photo Details

