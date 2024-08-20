Previous
Panda riding in the rain at night down this city street by sewfree
Panda riding in the rain at night down this city street

I am new to Text to Image AI. It was fun to play with this type of creation. Trying to show the rain drops more clearly by edits. My added filter produced higher reflection of lights which I like.

https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/concrete-jungle-generator
20th August 2024

Marj

@sewfree
