Previous
Next
Ice in Parking Lot by sfeldphotos
Photo 2

Ice in Parking Lot

A bonus photo of ice as a result of rain frozen overnight in my office parking lot taken in 2024
17th January 2010 17th Jan 10

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise