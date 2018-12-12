Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1321
Frost on Leaf
Taken in my neighbor's yard in 2023
12th December 2018
12th Dec 18
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2999
photos
5
followers
4
following
821% complete
View this month »
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
12th December 2023 12:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
frost
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close