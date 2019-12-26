Sign up
Photo 1658
Pink Flower
This is a pink flower (an azalea I think) I spotted on our family walk.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
Photo Details
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
26th December 2019 4:21pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
azalea
