Raindrop on Nandina Leaf by sfeldphotos
Raindrop on Nandina Leaf

I thought this would be fitting for Earth Day since it looks a bit like the Earth on the raindrop if you look at it the right way
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
