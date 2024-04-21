Previous
Purple Clematis Flower by sfeldphotos
Photo 3116

Purple Clematis Flower

I like how it looks like there's a number 21 inside the flower in my neighbor's yard and today's the 21st
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
