Photo 1730
Apple Turnovers
These are some apple turnovers my Dad bought from the store yesterday to have for dessert
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
7th March 2020 5:27pm
apple
turnovers
apple turnovers
