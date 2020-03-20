Previous
Green Lizard Beside Window by sfeldphotos
Green Lizard Beside Window

This is a green lizard I spotted with a red throat beside one of the windows in the front of the house
20th March 2020

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
