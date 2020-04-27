Sign up
Photo 1782
Apple Crescent Rolls
Some leftover apple turnover-like crescent rolls my Mom made last night
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
1782
photos
5
followers
4
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
27th April 2020 3:23am
Tags
crescent rolls
,
apple turnover
